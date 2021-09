As opposition to the oil field's development grows, with respected bodies stressing the urgency of cutting emissions. the UK oil and gas producers face a tense COP26. The opposition to the development of the Cambo oil field off Scotland has had a leg-up from both the International Energy Agency (IEA) and the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC), as well as from local politicians weighing in on the matter of climate change. The final investment decision is expected later this year, which risks clashing with the COP26 climate talks in Scotland where the UK will be keen to display its leadership in the fight against climate change. The upstream lobby group OGUK launched its annual economic report – coincidentally...