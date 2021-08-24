Cancel
Butler, PA

Man Shot, Killed By Police After Allegedly Stabbing Butler Officer

 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBUTLER, Pa. (KDKA) — A man was shot and killed after police say he stabbed a Butler officer multiple times with a knife on Tuesday. According to State Police, Butler City Police received a 911 call about a man who was acting erratically and jumping in and out of traffic on the 300 block of West Jefferson Street just before 7 a.m.

