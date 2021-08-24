Matt Nagy: Justin Fields will start in preseason finale, Andy Dalton remains Bears' Week 1 starter
Matt Nagy is approaching the third preseason game in 2021 similar to how he'd handle the fourth preseason game in the past: The Week 1 starting quarterback will not play. The Chicago Bears coach told reporters that starter Andy Dalton would sit out Saturday's preseason game against the Tennessee Titans. Rookie Justin Fields will get the start and is expected to play about two quarters.www.nfl.com
Comments / 0