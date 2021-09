Massive road contests are the story of the weekend along with a sneaky good non-conference battle. Previous: Week 1 | Week 2 | Week 3 | Week 4 | Week 5 | Week 6. This game is a war early as both teams are playing really good defense but things open up quickly once the second quarter gets rolling. Gerry Bohanon finds RJ Sneed for a 15 yard touchdown while Trestan Ebner adds another in the quarter. BYU RB Tyler Algier breaks of a big 50-yard touchdown run to cut into the Bears lead before the half as the score is 20-10. In the second half Baylor extends the lead with an Abram Smith touchdown to push the lead to 27-13. The Bears add another score on a jet sweep as Drew Estrada gets loose for a 38-yard touchdown to put the game out of reach and secure the win for the Bears.