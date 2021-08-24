Steve Young Knows Real Reason Matt Nagy Won’t Start Justin Fields

Many in the media have been critical of Bears coach Matt Nagy, who, despite the emergence of first-round rookie Justin Fields, hasn’t wavered in his decision to start Andy Dalton Week 1 against the Rams. The 33-year-old offers plenty of experience (142 NFL starts), but after an uneven season with the Cowboys in 2020, should Dalton really be the one standing in Fields’ way? Former ESPN personality Mike Golic shared his thoughts on the Bears’ quarterback conundrum during his recent appearance on STUpodity (hosted by Jon “Stugotz” Weiner of The Dan Le Batard Show), defending Nagy’s decision to stick with the veteran.