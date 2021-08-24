Jordan Fusco named SEC Freshman of the Week

Tennessee’s Jordan Fusco has been named Southeastern Conference Freshman of the Week.

Fusco scored two goals last week as the Lady Vols won their first two matches of the 2021 season.

The Olmsted, Ohio native scored Tennessee’s third goal of its season opener, a 6-0 victory over Florida Gulf Coast.

She scored the first goal of Tennessee’s 2-0 victory over Miami (Ohio) on Sunday at Regal Soccer Stadium.

The Lady Vols (2-0) will return to action Thursday, playing at Tennessee Tech. Kickoff is slated for 8 p.m. EDT.

Tennessee’s next home match is Aug. 29. The Lady Vols will host Louisiana. Kickoff is set for 1 p.m. EDT.