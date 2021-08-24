Seahawks Preseason: All duds and no studs in 30-3 loss to the Broncos

For the first time since December 29th, 2019 Lumen Field was open for the ever-loyal 12th Man to return to the stands. Unfortunately for the 12’s hungry for a Seattle Seahawks win, they were subjected to an abysmal 30-3 preseason loss at the hands of the Denver Broncos.

For a second straight week Seattle rested several critical starters and key impact players on both sides of the ball. As a result, the Seahawks looked lifeless in every phase of the game against their former AFC West foes.

Despite losing 20-7 last week, there were some individual bright spots for the Seahawks. This is not the case for their loss to the Broncos. Only Duds.

No. 1 Dud - Injuries

As fun as it is to see the first few rounds of real NFL action, every team and fan in the country watches the preseason on edge thanks to the ever present fear of injuries. Regardless of how the game plays out, if teams can escape without players getting hurt it’s as good as an actual win.

On Saturday night the Seahawks lost both the game, and lost when it came to the injury bug. It was a costly evening for Seattle, as three players left the game early.

Linebacker Ben Burr-Kirven, who was featured as a Stud last week, tore his ACL on the opening kick-off. Later in the game, wide receiver John Ursua tore his ACL as well.

Burr-Kirven has been a solid special teams contributor, and Ursua is another injury for a Seahawks receiving corps quietly getting banged up before the season even begins. Both will miss the entire 2021 campaign.

While less grim than Burr-Kirven and Ursua, safety Ryan Neal also suffered an oblique injury and had to leave the game as well.

No. 2 Dud - Alex McGough

Perhaps including quarterback Alex McGough in the Duds category is kicking a man while he is down, as he was waived by the Seahawks officially on Monday afternoon, but his play warranted a spot on this list and his removal from the Seahawks.

Drafted by the Seahawks in 2018, McGough had been enjoying a second stint in Seattle. With Russell Wilson and Geno Smith out, McGough got the starting nod. He rewarded the Seahawks with 91 total yards passing, two brutal interceptions, and a lost fumble.

With McGough under center, the Seahawks had four total possessions on offense. They went as such:

Interception, Punt, Interception, Fumble. End of half.

No. 3 Dud - Rashaad Penny

The Seattle Seahawks have drafted three running backs in the first round in their entire franchise history. Curt Warner, Shaun Alexander, and Rashaad Penny. One is on Seattle’s Ring of Honor, one is a former League MVP, and one is on the fast track to being an all time Seahawks draft bust.

I will let you figure out who is who.

When the Seahawks selected Penny at No. 27 overall in 2018, many scratched their heads. Not just because drafting a running back in the first round is questionable, but also due to the fact there were better prospects like Nick Chubb, who has become a star in Cleveland.

On Saturday, Penny had a chance to show he is still deserving of the No. 2 spot behind Chris Carson. Instead Penny was fourth in team rushing yards with eight on only five carries. The only Seahawk Penny outgained on the ground was quarterback Sean Mannion, who had one rush for -1 yard.

