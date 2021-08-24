Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

Seahawks Preseason: All duds and no studs in 30-3 loss to the Broncos

By Kole Musgrove
Posted by 
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Pwfyi_0bbKDtNz00

For the first time since December 29th, 2019 Lumen Field was open for the ever-loyal 12th Man to return to the stands. Unfortunately for the 12’s hungry for a Seattle Seahawks win, they were subjected to an abysmal 30-3 preseason loss at the hands of the Denver Broncos.

For a second straight week Seattle rested several critical starters and key impact players on both sides of the ball. As a result, the Seahawks looked lifeless in every phase of the game against their former AFC West foes.

Despite losing 20-7 last week, there were some individual bright spots for the Seahawks. This is not the case for their loss to the Broncos. Only Duds.

1

No. 1 Dud - Injuries

As fun as it is to see the first few rounds of real NFL action, every team and fan in the country watches the preseason on edge thanks to the ever present fear of injuries. Regardless of how the game plays out, if teams can escape without players getting hurt it’s as good as an actual win.

On Saturday night the Seahawks lost both the game, and lost when it came to the injury bug. It was a costly evening for Seattle, as three players left the game early.

Linebacker Ben Burr-Kirven, who was featured as a Stud last week, tore his ACL on the opening kick-off. Later in the game, wide receiver John Ursua tore his ACL as well.

Burr-Kirven has been a solid special teams contributor, and Ursua is another injury for a Seahawks receiving corps quietly getting banged up before the season even begins. Both will miss the entire 2021 campaign.

While less grim than Burr-Kirven and Ursua, safety Ryan Neal also suffered an oblique injury and had to leave the game as well.

2

No. 2 Dud - Alex McGough

Perhaps including quarterback Alex McGough in the Duds category is kicking a man while he is down, as he was waived by the Seahawks officially on Monday afternoon, but his play warranted a spot on this list and his removal from the Seahawks.

Drafted by the Seahawks in 2018, McGough had been enjoying a second stint in Seattle. With Russell Wilson and Geno Smith out, McGough got the starting nod. He rewarded the Seahawks with 91 total yards passing, two brutal interceptions, and a lost fumble.

With McGough under center, the Seahawks had four total possessions on offense. They went as such:

Interception, Punt, Interception, Fumble. End of half.

List

3

No. 3 Dud - Rashaad Penny

The Seattle Seahawks have drafted three running backs in the first round in their entire franchise history. Curt Warner, Shaun Alexander, and Rashaad Penny. One is on Seattle’s Ring of Honor, one is a former League MVP, and one is on the fast track to being an all time Seahawks draft bust.

I will let you figure out who is who.

When the Seahawks selected Penny at No. 27 overall in 2018, many scratched their heads. Not just because drafting a running back in the first round is questionable, but also due to the fact there were better prospects like Nick Chubb, who has become a star in Cleveland.

On Saturday, Penny had a chance to show he is still deserving of the No. 2 spot behind Chris Carson. Instead Penny was fourth in team rushing yards with eight on only five carries. The only Seahawk Penny outgained on the ground was quarterback Sean Mannion, who had one rush for -1 yard.

List

Gallery

Seattle Seahawks: 8 potential trade targets before the 2021 season

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3czhHz_0bbKDtNz00

Comments / 0

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

32K+
Followers
64K+
Post
13M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Curt Warner
Person
Rashaad Penny
Person
Russell Wilson
IN THIS ARTICLE
#American Football#Seahawks Preseason#A Seattle Seahawks#The Denver Broncos#Afc West#Duds#Stud#Acl#The Seattle Seahawks#Warner#Ring Of Honor#League Mvp#Seahawk Penny
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Denver Broncos
NFL Teams
Seattle Seahawks
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Russell Wilson Has Blunt Message For Seahawks Front Office

The Seattle Seahawks are currently without the man tasked with guarding Russell Wilson’s blind side as Pro Bowl left tackle Duane Brown holds out for a new deal. And Wilson is not pleased. Speaking to the media this weekend, Wilson made it clear that not having Brown is “a pretty...
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Seahawks Release Tight End In A Surprising Move

Just a day ago, former Seattle Seahawks tight end Luke Willson hinted at his return to the team with a message on social media. He visited with the team earlier this week and struck a deal with the organization. Willson spent his first five years in the NFL in Seattle and has spent a total of seven years with the Seahawks.
NFLCBS Sports

Eagles' Jalen Hurts taken to hospital before preseason game, plus Antonio Brown punches a Titans player

The Jeopardy! hosting job is once again available. I repeat, the Jeopardy! hosting job is once again available. Welcome to the Pick Six newsletter where we usually talk about football, but we're opening with the Jeopardy! job. Now that the job is open again, the biggest winners in the country are the Lions, Vikings and Bears. I mean, let's be honest, Aaron Rodgers retiring and taking the Jeopardy! job is the only way one of those team will be able to win the NFC North this year. Basically, every Vikings, Lions and Bears fan in America should be writing letters to Sony and demanding that they hire Rodgers to take the job.
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Seahawks Reportedly Meeting With 8-Time Pro Bowler

The Seattle Seahawks are reportedly looking into a potential major addition to their defensive line. According to multiple reports, the NFC West franchise is meeting with eight-time Pro Bowler Geno Atkins this week. Atkins, 33, played for the Cincinnati Bengals from 2010-20. He made eight Pro Bowls and three All-Pro...
NFLthespun.com

Seattle Seahawks TE Reportedly Suffers Broken Foot

The Seattle Seahawks have a lot of depth at numerous positions heading into the 2021 season. But an injury to one potential breakout player could damage their TE depth. According to Adam Jude of The Seattle Times, Seahawks TE Colby Parkinson will be out “for an extended stretch” after suffering a broken foot. Worse still, it’s an injury to the same area where he suffered damage last year.
NFLnfltraderumors.co

Seahawks Cut Four Players

TE Ian Bunting (Brady Henderson) TE Cam Sutton (League source tells NFLTR) DL R.J. McIntosh (Adam Schefter) Bunting, 25, originally signed on with the Bears as an undrafted out of California in 2019 but was waived coming out of the preseason. The Jets signed Bunting to their practice squad soon...
NFLNew York Post

Russell Wilson is butting heads with the Seahawks again

Russell Wilson has picked a side amid the ongoing contract dispute between Pro Bowl left tackle Duane Brown and the Seahawks’ front office. Speaking to reporters from training camp on Sunday, Wilson maintained that the Seahawks “need” Brown. “Not having Duane Brown out there is a pretty significant deal because...
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Seahawks, Jaguars Reportedly Agree To Significant Trade

The Seattle Seahawks acquired a defensive back who is plenty familiar with the Pacific Northwest from the Jacksonville Jaguars on Monday night. The Jaguars sent cornerback Sidney Jones to the Seahawks, according to ESPN’s NFL insider Adam Schefter. Jones already has plenty of fans in Seattle. He was a star for the Washington Huskies from 2014-to-2016. It’s only fitting he’s heading back to the area.
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Seattle Seahawks Reportedly Cut Veteran Quarterback

The Seattle Seahawks are finalizing their QB depth chart ahead of the 2021 season. According to NFL Network insider Tom Pelissero, the Seahawks have released veteran backup Sean Mannion to make way for second-year quarterback Jake Luton. Mannion was selected with a third-round pick in the 2015 draft by the...
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Seahawks Reportedly Signing Former 1st Round Pick

Veteran defensive lineman Robert Nkemdiche was one of the Seahawks’ final cuts ahead of yesterday’s 53-man roster deadline. But, after just one day away from the team, the former first-round pick is rejoining the Seattle organization — this time as a member of the practice team roster, per ESPN NFL insider Jeremy Fowler.
NFLchatsports.com

Teddy Bridgewater has an efficient night as Broncos manhandle Seahawks, 30-3

The Denver Broncos had another strong preseason performance and another win, but the only conversation worth having in Broncos Country is who will be starting at quarterback come Week 1. Before we get into the recap, Andrew Mason of DNVR had two great tweets comparing both quarterbacks in the preseason through two games.
NFLUSA Today

WATCH: Highlights from Broncos' 30-3 win over Seahawks

The Denver Broncos defeated the Seattle Seahawks 30-3 on Saturday evening (takeaways from the win). Highlights of the game can be seen below, courtesy of the NFL. Up next for the Broncos is a preseason finale against the Los Angeles Rams. After preseason, Denver will finalize a 53-man roster next week.
NFLKOMO News

Three takeaways from Seattle's 30-3 Preseason Loss to Denver

Well, there weren't many positives to take out of that one. But Denver beating Seattle 30-3 in the second preseason game Saturday night wasn't at all indicative of the final score. Not to mention, it doesn't count in the win-loss record. So, with that in mind let's take a look at what we can take from this game.

Comments / 0

Community Policy