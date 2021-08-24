PDGA, WFDF Announce Global Partnership

Redeam, a leading and independent global connectivity stack with digitized channel management and contactless voucher redemption/reconciliation solutions for the Things To Do sector, announced its partnership with Semnox, one of the world’s leading ticketing and operations management solution providers for venues and attractions. Redeam, which has integrated with online travel agents (OTAs) from around the world, will provide Semnox clients with a seamless connection to sell more tickets to a global consumer base. Semnox, with its value-added approach, sees Redeam’s ability to reduce manual efforts for synchronizing sales and ticket reconciliation efforts while growing the number of its connections as a win for Semnox’s clients. For its client’s guests, Semnox recognizes that Redeam also improves the customer experience by offering a streamlined, error-free check-in process.