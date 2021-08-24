Warm Mineral Springs Park closed due to COVID-19
NORTH PORT — The city of North Port has closed Warm Mineral Springs beginning today, due to problems staffing the attraction during the COVID-19 outbreak. “Warm Mineral Springs Park will be closed for at least the next 10 days. When we get a better idea as to when we will be opening again, we will assess extending passes as applicable. We apologize for the inconvenience,” city officials stated in a release Tuesday morning.www.yoursun.com
