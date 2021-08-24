Cancel
Louisiana State

Louisiana Sugarcane Festival Makes Difficult Decision to Cancel 2021 Event Due to COVID

COVID has claimed yet another annual Louisiana tradition as the Louisiana Sugarcane Festival & Fair Association announced their decision to cancel this year's event. Festival organizers across Louisiana have explored just about every option when it comes to moving forward with their events, but the Delta variant continues to wreak havoc on the country—especially in our Acadiana region.

