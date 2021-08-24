Cancel
Anheuser-Busch joins How2Recycle labeling program

labelandnarrowweb.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHow2Recycle has announced that America’s leading brewer, Anheuser-Busch, has joined the How2Recycle labeling program. As part of its ongoing commitment to sustainability and its US 2025 Sustainability Goals, Anheuser-Busch has committed to 100% of its packaging being made from a majority of recycled content or returnable by the year 2025.

Comments / 0

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Anheuser Busch#Food Drink#Beverages#How2recycle#Anheuser Busch
