Anheuser-Busch joins How2Recycle labeling program

Beam Suntory and The Boston Beer Company formed a long-term strategic partnership to “extend select iconic brands into some of the fastest-growing beverage alcohol segments.” Among plans, Beam Suntory and Boston Beer will launch products that bring the Sauza Tequila brand further into ready-to-drink beverages (RTDs) and Truly Hard Seltzer into bottled spirits. The first new products will be available across consumer retail channels in the U.S. by mid-2022, with plans to expand across brands in the future. Boston Beer’s existing portfolio includes Samuel Adams, Dogfish Head, Truly Hard Seltzer, Twisted Tea Hard Iced Tea and Angry Orchard Hard Cider. As part of this collaboration, Beam Suntory’s Sauza Tequila brand will expand into additional RTD formats by leveraging Boston Beer’s expertise, production capabilities and distribution footprint.
