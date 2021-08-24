Anheuser-Busch joins How2Recycle labeling program

The pilot program kicks off this fall with hopes for a broader release in spring 2022. It's possible that in your 20s, you drank Franzia straight from the spout. Maybe you even slapped the bag. Don't worry. We won't tell anyone. It's a rite of passage, really. But despite its low-brow reputation, boxed wine has made a surprising climb up the status ladder thanks to favorites like Bota Box and House Wine. In fact, the concept has earned enough respect to inspire Anheuser-Busch to box its own booze.