GOOD TUESDAY MORNING, EVERYONE... With clear skies, we are seeing a massive improvement in our air quality. We may see a cloud or two by the end of the day, but overall this will be a sunny day. Highs will be in the mid to upper 70's and northerly breezes will be gentle at 5-10 mph. Those breezes turn light and variable after midnight. Skies will go from mostly clear to partly cloudy. Lows will be in the mid 30's to mid 40's.