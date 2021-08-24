Cancel
Kidnapping suspect is dead after a shooting involving Payson police

By Jessica Goodman
AZFamily
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePAYSON, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- Payson police say a kidnapping suspect is dead after an officer-involved shooting early Tuesday morning. Chief of Payson Police, Ronald J Tischer, says the shooting occurred at 12:14 a.m. this morning near the Safeway grocery store located on County Road 282 and Highway 260. Officers were responding to the area after a report of a man allegedly forced a woman into a car at gunpoint.

