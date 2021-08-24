Cancel
Colleges

COTC joins cohort of the Achieving the Dream (ATD) Network

By Contributed
 9 days ago

Central Ohio Technical College (COTC) has joined the 2021 cohort of the Achieving the Dream (ATD) Network, a coalition of more than 300 colleges in 45 states and the District of Columbia dedicated to improving student success. As a Network institution, COTC will work to improve equitable outcomes for students, bolster student retention and completion, and expand holistic supports to meet students’ evolving needs. COTC is one of five community colleges joining this cohort.

