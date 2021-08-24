COTC joins cohort of the Achieving the Dream (ATD) Network

Special Lecturers (SLs), bargaining unit faculty members who teach a minimum of 16 credits per academic year, are not just some secondary set of faculty here at OU who can be ignored. Not only do you have two serving on the Bargaining Team (I served as an SL in the English Department for 12 years, Cara Shelly has served as an SL in the History Department for 28 years), you have 250 SLs at the university, nearly ⅓ of the bargaining unit. Oakland has suggested we abandon SL issues in exchange for a vague suggestion of resolving other parts of the contract.