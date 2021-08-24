Cancel
Lafayette, IN

Bloody dumpster leads Lafayette police to body in trash

Posted by 
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 8 days ago

LAFAYETTE, Ind. (AP) — Officers responding to a call from a Lafayette business about large amount of blood inside a just-emptied dumpster stopped a garage truck and found a man’s body within the trash it was hauling.

Tippecanoe County Coroner Carrie Costello said Monday an autopsy was scheduled for later this week and authorities are investigating the man’s death as a possible homicide.

Lafayette officers were called about 8 a.m. Monday to Home Acres Building Supplies after employees found what appeared to be a large amount of blood in its emptied dumpster, police said.

Officers stopped a garbage truck and directed it to a transfer station, where police searched through the trash it was hauling and found the man’s body, the Journal & Courier reported.

Police did not immediately release additional details, saying the incident remains under investigation.

Ric Tilley, a spokesman for Home Acres Building Supplies, told the Journal & Courier the company does not have any comment at this time on the body’s discovery.

The Associated Press

The Associated Press

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

