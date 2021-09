Sting’s music left you in a euphoric mood, your mood uplifted after mouthing some well-written lyrics, but his wine has left a bitter taste, especially in some Italians’ mouths. Sting and wife Trudie Styler purchased an 865-acre estate and vineyard in Tuscany in 1997. After mulling over whether to make the purchase or not, the couple said all it took was a glass of wine offered by Duke Simone Vincenzo Velluti Zati di San Clemente to say ‘we do.’ So delicious was this wine, the famous couple bought the place immediately. One wonders what the problem is, as this sounds like a beautiful story.