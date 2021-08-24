Cancel
Experian North America launches groundbreaking initiative to accelerate financial inclusion in underserved communities

By MKE Community Journal
communityjournal.net
 8 days ago

COSTA MESA, CA (August 10, 2021) – Leading information services company Experian today announced the launch of Inclusion Forward – Experian Empowering Opportunities™, a first-of-its-kind initiative to help clients identify and directly support underserved and vulnerable communities. Inclusion Forward™ harnesses Experian’s data, analytics and technology to help clients create and provide more affordable credit access.

