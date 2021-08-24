Cancel
Haven Harbour Marina Resorts

This is the story of a father and his son, and the Chesapeake Bay town that binds them together. It’s the story of the Brawner family and how they found haven in the waterways of Rock Hall on Maryland’s Eastern Shore. Haven? Maybe “heaven” is the better word. Still, the marinas the family runs are called Haven Harbour Marina and Haven Harbour South.

