Los Angeles, CA

Cops Rush To Lady Gaga's Mansion After Home Security Goes Off, No Evidence Of Burglary Found At Scene

By Whitney Vasquez
Radar Online.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLady Gaga had a scary incident that included the police at her home on Monday. Radar has learned Los Angeles Police Department responded to the singer's Hollywood mansion after an alarm in her home went off. Article continues below advertisement. A representative for the LAPD tells Radar, police responded to...

PetsPosted by
Mix 103.9

Lady Gaga’s Dog Walker Asking for Donations After Van Breaks Down During Road Trip

Lady Gaga's dog walker Ryan Fischer is asking for help to continue a healing journey after he was shot while walking the singer's three dogs earlier this year. Fischer created a GoFundMe with a goal of raising $40,000 to help him complete a six-month road trip. He made the request after the van he had been driving broke down two months into the journey. "A few days ago, I said goodbye to Trudy, a quasi-reliable 1991 Ford Falcon rental that drove like a boat in high wind," he wrote.
Los Angeles, CAPosted by
Fox News

Lady Gaga's dog walker is homeless months after living out of van, asks public for financial support

Lady Gaga's dog walker Ryan Fischer has revealed he's struggling to stay financially afloat after ditching Hollywood to embark on a journey toward spiritual healing. On February 24, Fischer was walking Gaga's French bulldogs named Miss Asia, Koji, and Gustav at night in Los Angeles. He was shot in the chest and two of the dogs, Koji and Gustav, were stolen. Fischer was rushed to hospital where he underwent surgery and thankfully a few days later Gaga's dogs were returned safely.
Petsaudacy.com

Lady Gaga's dogwalker is asking for our help after being shot in dognapping

Since getting tangled up in the horrific dognapping incident, that lead to being shot, Lady Gaga’s dogwalker, Ryan Fischer is now trying to heal emotionally. Fischer is 2 months into a 6-month trek across America, which he’s referring to as a sabbatical and a time to heal. However, he has had to launch a crowdfunding campaign after sharing that his van broke down and needs funds for travel expenses.
Petshotnewhiphop.com

Lady Gaga's Dogwalker Launches $40K GoFundMe After Running Out Of Savings

Although the frightening dog-snatching case involving Lady Gaga's dogwalker seems to be edging toward resolve, Ryan Fischer is asking the public for financial help. It was back in February when Fischer was walking the superstar's purebred French bulldogs before being accosted in the street and shot in the chest. Fischer attempted to save the dogs but the thieves fled the scene, leaving a screaming Fischer to fight for his life. He later endured multiple surgeries and remains on the road to recovery, and Gaga came forward to publicly thank him for his efforts.
Celebritiesmix929.com

Lady Gaga’s dog walker asks for help

In February, Lady Gaga‘s dog walker, Ryan Fischer, was shot when he tried to keep her beloved French bulldogs from being stolen. Thankfully, he survived and the dogs were recovered, but now Ryan would like your help. In a GoFundMe page that he’s set up, Fischer explains that after he...
Police investigating footage of prison officer appearing to kiss inmate

Police are investigating leaked hidden camera footage of a female prison officer appearing to kiss an inmate in his cell at a Scottish jail.The minute-long video shows an HMP Addiewell prisoner being filmed from behind as the officer enters the cell. The prisoner pushes the door closed and pulls in the officer by the arm for the kiss.The prisoner releases the officer’s arm, and the pair appear to speak briefly before the officer leaves the cell. Prison chiefs called in police to investigate the footage, which was reportedly filmed in recent weeks.A Police Scotland spokesperson told The Independent: “We are aware of the incident and inquiries are at an early stage to establish the full circumstances.”A spokesperson for HMP Addiewell, which is run by private company Sodexo, confirmed the officer no longer worked at the West Lothian prison.“We are unable to comment any further,” they added.HMP Addiewell houses about 700 men, including both those who are convicted and those awaiting trial.In 2019, inspectors described staffing levels at the prison as “far from ideal”.

