Instagram rolls out ads on Shop tab globally

Shopping impulses can strike hard, especially when you’re craving a mood-boosting pick-me-up or planning a particular outfit. You might quickly drop some cash on a new dress, trendy workout set, or comfy loungewear, but probably think a bit harder about a diamond ring. Still, restraint is more challenging when you’re constantly influenced by friends, celebrities, and those annoyingly apt ads when scrolling through social media, even when it comes to jewelry. But lately, shopping for antique and recycled engagement rings on Instagram is the latest purchasing trend on the rise, both in stories and the grid posts populating your feed. Meaning? Daily indulgences just got a lot tougher to resist if you’re partial to rare adornment. Though in terms of convenience, it’s pretty sweet and a more sustainable way to consume.
