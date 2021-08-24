Instagram rolls out ads on Shop tab globally

It’s easy to get overwhelmed on social media. It fills almost every aspect of our lives, and everywhere we turn people are vying for attention. This makes it tough sometimes to determine who to follow. You don’t want your Instagram feed to be packed with things you don’t care about, because that’ll take away the enjoyment of the experience. It’s important to follow accounts you not only are interested in but do more than re-post the same old memes and thinly-veiled advertisements. To optimize your social media experience, you want to have a mix of not only interesting content but educational ones as well.