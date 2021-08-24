Husky Quarterback Dylan Morris Talks To The Media

Here is what Husky quarterback Dylan Morris had to say to the media following practice on Monday... "I've always been that way, through little league and all that, that's just how you have to be as a quarterback. You have to be that guy that everyone looks to when stuff goes bad and when stuff goes right, you have to be even-keeled. That's kinda what I have to do. I feel like I've always been like that through little league, middle school, high school, all that stuff, so I'm just going to keep being that way."