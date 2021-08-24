Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
College Sports

Husky Quarterback Dylan Morris Talks To The Media

By Scott Eklund
247Sports
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHere is what Husky quarterback Dylan Morris had to say to the media following practice on Monday... "I've always been that way, through little league and all that, that's just how you have to be as a quarterback. You have to be that guy that everyone looks to when stuff goes bad and when stuff goes right, you have to be even-keeled. That's kinda what I have to do. I feel like I've always been like that through little league, middle school, high school, all that stuff, so I'm just going to keep being that way."

247sports.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Utah State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jimmy Lake
Person
Drew Brees
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Husky#American Football#Covid
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
Seattle, WASeattle Times

QB Dylan Morris impresses, WR Taj Davis dominates in UW Huskies’ scrimmage

Dylan Morris looked elite. That’s the word Cade Otton used, and honestly, it’s hard to argue. In Washington’s scrimmage Saturday — which was attended by roughly 1,500 spectators inside Husky Stadium — the second-year starter from Puyallup completed 17 of 26 passes, throwing for 214 yards with two passing touchdowns as well as a rushing score.
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Legendary WR Cris Carter Has Blunt Message For Cam Newton

The New England Patriots’ decision to cut Cam Newton surprised everyone in the NFL world this Tuesday. Well, everyone except legendary wide receiver Cris Carter. After news broke that Newton was being released, Carter tweeted “I’m not surprised the Patriots cut an unvaccinated Cam.”. Newton never said he was unvaccinated,...
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Eagles Player Had A 2-Word Nickname For Cam Newton Today

Before they square off this Thursday night, the New England Patriots and Philadelphia Eagles are going head-to-head this Tuesday afternoon in a joint practice. It didn’t take long for the two sides to voice their differences, as Eagles safety K’Von Wallace called Cam Newton “checkdown king”during the 7-on-7 drills. Wallace...
NFLPosted by
FanSided

Cam Newton released: 3 teams that should sign Newton immediately

The Patriots’ decision to release Cam Newton means Mac Jones is officially the guy in New England. Here are three teams that still use the former MVP. Cam Newton is officially a free agent after being released by the Patriots. That’s good news for Mac Jones, but the transaction can also benefit several NFL teams that still need help to strengthen their options at the game’s most important position.
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Video: Cam Newton, Mac Jones Sideline Moment Goes Viral

Cam Newton and Mac Jones are competing for the starting quarterback job in New England. Because of that, it wouldn’t be surprising if there was a bit of animosity between the two players. That does not appear to be the case, though. Jones played really well on Sunday night, completing...
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Tua Tagovailoa Has Brutally Honest Message For Mac Jones

Tua Tagovailoa and Mac Jones have officially gone from teammates to rivals. The former is entering his second season with the Miami Dolphins, whereas the latter is entering his rookie year with the New England Patriots. With the regular season only two weeks away, Tagovailoa was asked about Jones’ rookie...
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Cleveland Browns Quarterback Was Released On Monday

The Cleveland Browns are trimming their roster down to the 53-man limit they have to reach by Tuesday. That trimming has led to one Browns quarterback getting released. According to Browns insider Scott Petrak, the Browns have cut quarterback Kyle Lauletta. Also getting pink slips on Monday were defensive end Curtis Weaver and safety Sheldrick Redwine.
NFLPosted by
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Monday’s Deshaun Watson News

After eight months of speculation about Deshaun Watson’s future in Houston, the Texans have reportedly made a decision on what they’ll do with the Pro Bowl quarterback during the 2021 season. According to NFL reporter Aaron Wilson, the Texans are “prepared” to keep Watson on their final 53-man roster when...
NFL27 First News

Browns lose veteran tight end to season-ending knee injury

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WKBN) – The Cleveland Browns trimmed their roster by five players on Monday. Tight end Stephen Carlson and wide receiver Ryan Switzer were placed on the reserve/injured list. Carlson suffered a season-ending knee injury in Saturday night’s preseason win over Jacksonville. The 24-year-old appeared in all 16 games...
NFLPosted by
The Spun

New Orleans Saints Reportedly Cut Quarterback On Tuesday

The New Orleans Saints are making some final moves before this afternoon’s 53-man roster deadline. And one of these moves featured the release of backup quarterback Trevor Siemian. But, this doesn’t mean his time with the Saints organization is done. According to NFL Network insider Tom Pelissero, the team is...
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Deshaun Watson Reportedly Wants To Play With 1 NFL Player

As the 2021 NFL season quickly approaches, trade speculation surrounding Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson is heating up yet again. Earlier today, NFL insider Charles Robinson of Yahoo Sports reported that the Miami Dolphins have emerged as the frontrunners to land the three-time Pro-Bowl QB. A few other teams, including the...
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Bill Belichick Has A Telling Admission On Cam Newton

The New England Patriots have yet to officially announce a starting quarterback for Week 1, but it sounds like Cam Newton is the frontrunner. Newton is coming off an up-and-down 2020 season in New England, though according to his head coach, he’s much more prepared to succeed in 2021. Bill...
NFLPosted by
NESN

Cam Newton Rumors: This Team Plans To Do Due Diligence On QB

NFL Rumors: Is Bill Belichick Indirectly Holding Up Deshaun Watson Trade?. If you think Cam Newton won’t have a market in free agency, it might be time to reevaluate that stance. The New England Patriots, somewhat surprisingly, reportedly cut the veteran quarterback Tuesday, making rookie Mac Jones the starter. New...
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Skip Bayless Reveals Bold Prediction For The Patriots

Arguably the most publicized quarterback competition this summer has been Cam Newton–Mac Jones battle in New England. Patriots head coach Bill Belichick has yet to announce a winner. Earlier today, Shannon Sharpe and Skip Bayless debated on FS1 who will earn the job. Sharpe thinks Newton will be the starter...

Comments / 0

Community Policy