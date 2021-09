Cryptocurrencies (including BTC) are a highly volatile asset class: daily price movements reaching high-single digit percentage levels are quite frequent and daily changes of +/- 10–20% are also not uncommon. The average monthly Bitcoin return in US dollars over the last five years is c 10%, while the standard deviation of monthly returns is c 25%. This may be due to a combination of several factors. First, it is worth pointing out that only c 20% of circulating BTC supply is being actively traded (see Glassnode or Chainalysis for details).