Poland sends aid to migrants left stranded at Belarus border

For all of you who still wonder if these were two different countries. To answer this question, we have to go all the way back to the 15th-16th centuries, when Russia was formed as an independent country. It was then that it became known to the world as the Moscow Tsardom and, later, Muscovy, deriving its name from its capital, Moscow. Starting from this period, whenever you said "Russia", it would mean a different set of territories every dozen years or so - as the country kept expanding.