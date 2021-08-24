Cancel
Poland sends aid to migrants left stranded at Belarus border

By The Associated Press
KEYT
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWARSAW, Poland (AP) — Poland’s government says it has sent tents, blankets, power generators and other items to help a group of refugees and migrants who have been stuck at the country’s border with Belarus for more than two weeks. Polish officials insisted the group of some 30 migrants from Afghanistan, Iraq and elsewhere remain on Belarusian territory. They said an aid transport the government sent was waiting at the border on Tuesday for permission to enter Belarus. Poland and the Baltic states that also border Belarus have accused the government in Minsk of encouraging migrants to cross into their countries as retaliation for the European Union imposing sanctions on Belarusian officials.

