Why do short-lived lung infections lead to long-lasting lung damage?
Newswise — The deadliest time in a viral respiratory illness sometimes is actually after the virus is cleared from the body. Destructive processes that are set in motion during an infection crest in the weeks after the virus is defeated, leading to organ damage that can cause chronic illness or even death. After an initial bout of COVID-19, for example, some people struggle with persistent cough, difficulty breathing and shortness of breath — signs of ongoing lung disease.www.newswise.com
