Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Manistee, MI

Celebrating the Art of Ken Cooper

northernexpress.com
 9 days ago

This artist has had numerous one-man shows of his paintings both here in the U.S. & in the U.K. He spent over a decade working with Britain’s National Trust, English foundations, museums, & historic sites where his watercolor paintings were exhibited & he often lectured & also conducted his “Art and Architecture” workshops. Runs Aug. 6 - Sept. 15. A reception will be held on Fri., Aug. 6 from 6-8pm. See web site for hours, dates.

www.northernexpress.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Michigan Entertainment
Manistee, MI
Entertainment
City
Manistee, MI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Art#Historic Sites#Watercolor Paintings#The U S#National Trust#English
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Architecture
NewsBreak
Arts
Related
Texas StatePosted by
The Hill

What the Texas abortion law means for Roe v. Wade

Legal experts said the Supreme Court’s refusal Wednesday to block a new Texas ban on most abortions could foreshadow further erosion of reproductive rights by the conservative majority court. The court’s next opportunity to take up such a case is just months away, with the justices preparing next term to...
EnvironmentPosted by
The Associated Press

Lake Tahoe wildfire seemed controllable, then it wasn’t

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — Just last week, managers overseeing the fight against the massive wildfire scorching California’s Lake Tahoe region thought they could have it contained by the start of this week. Instead, the Caldor Fire crested the Sierra Nevada on Monday, forcing the unprecedented evacuation of all 22,000 residents...
MusicPosted by
The Associated Press

ABBA back after 40 years with new album, virtual stage show

LONDON (AP) — ABBA is releasing its first new music in four decades, along with a concert performance that will see the “Dancing Queen” quartet going entirely digital. The forthcoming album “Voyage,” to be released Nov. 5, is a follow-up to 1981′s “The Visitors,” which until now had been the swan song of the Swedish supergroup. And a virtual version of the band will begin a series of concerts in London on May 27.

Comments / 0

Community Policy