Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
College Sports

Badgers roster breakdown: Starting QB Graham Mertz facing high expectations after roller-coaster season

By COLTEN BARTHOLOMEW cbartholomew@madison.com
ccenterdispatch.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAs the University of Wisconsin football team prepares to kick off the 2021 season, the Wisconsin State Journal is offering an unprecedented inside look at this year's roster. From players breaking down their teammates' performances in camp and what to expect this season, to beat reporter Colten Bartholomew sharing his expertise on key position battles and players to watch, we've got Badgers fans covered.

www.ccenterdispatch.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
State
Wisconsin State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Austin Brown
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Recruiting#American Football#Badgers#Franklin#Uw#Ohio State#Austintyler 25
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
NFLPosted by
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Monday’s Deshaun Watson News

After eight months of speculation about Deshaun Watson’s future in Houston, the Texans have reportedly made a decision on what they’ll do with the Pro Bowl quarterback during the 2021 season. According to NFL reporter Aaron Wilson, the Texans are “prepared” to keep Watson on their final 53-man roster when...
Nebraska StatePosted by
The Spun

Scott Frost Has Message For Nebraska Fans After Loss

This is a pivotal year for Frost, in particular. The Huskers went 12-20 in Frost’s first three years with the program, leading some to speculate this season could prove to be the last straw if Frost can’t at least lead Nebraska to a bowl game. Well, that may prove difficult this fall.
Ohio Statechatsports.com

Ohio State Football: Did Ryan Day make the right call at QB?

Ohio State Buckeyes quarterbacks Jagger LaRoe (19), J.P. Andrade (18), Kyle McCord (6), Quinn Ewers (3), Jack Miller III (9) and C.J. Stroud (7) warm up during football training camp at the Woody Hayes Athletic Center in Columbus on Wednesday, Aug. 18, 2021. Ohio State Football Training Camp. The Ohio...
Ohio StateNBC4 Columbus

Buckeyes receive free cars for 2021 football season

PATASKLA, Ohio (WCMH) — Ohio state is now one week away from their first game of the 2021 season and while football is still at the front of the players’ minds, they’re taking advantage of the perks that come with name, image and likeness. On Thursday, August 26 that came...
Minnesota StatePosted by
BuckeyesNow

How to Watch: Ohio State vs. Minnesota in Thursday's Season-Opener

The No. 4 Ohio State Buckeyes are ready to open the 2021 season this week with a trip to Minnesota for the first time since 2014. The Buckeyes are 4-time defending Big Ten champions and have been in the College Football Playoff each of the last two seasons. But with new leadership - including a new quarterback this year - Ohio State has a lot to prove if they want to be back in that same position come December.
NFLletsbeardown.com

#BREAKING Nagy Makes Big Announcement Regarding Justin Fields.

The Chicago Bears are down to their final preseason game this Saturday. The Bears will head to Tennessee to take on the Titans and head coach Matt Nagy just made a pretty significant announcement. Nagy confirmed to reporters that rookie Justin Fields will get the start against the Titans. However...
NFLAOL Corp

Packers Release Another One Of Aaron Rodgers’ Favorites

The Green Bay Packers released tight end Bronson Kaufusi this afternoon, despite the fact Aaron Rodgers praised the BYU product recently. We’ve seen the Packers get rid of guys Rodgers likes before, and their release of wide receiver Jake Kumerow in 2020 is the biggest example. Rodgers told people he thought Kumerow was Green Bay’s second-best wideout in camp, and his disapproval of the move contributed to the star quarterback’s discontent with the organization this offseason.
NFLPosted by
Dallas Sports Focus

10 Veteran Quarterbacks Released On Tuesday

When the cuts were announced on Tuesday in order for the Cowboys to narrow down their 53-man roster one thing was made clear: Cooper Rush won the preseason battle to be Dak Prescott's backup, at least for now. Ben DiNucci and Garrett Gilbert did not make the final roster. But...
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Thaddeus Moss, Son Of Randy Moss, Reportedly Gets Released

Earlier this offseason, the Washington Football team released tight end Thaddeus Moss after one season with the team. He didn’t have to wait very long for his next NFL opportunity, though. The Cincinnati Bengals claimed the son of NFL legend Randy Moss, who was re-united with his college quarterback – Joe Burrow.
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Seattle Seahawks Reportedly Cut Veteran Quarterback

The Seattle Seahawks are finalizing their QB depth chart ahead of the 2021 season. According to NFL Network insider Tom Pelissero, the Seahawks have released veteran backup Sean Mannion to make way for second-year quarterback Jake Luton. Mannion was selected with a third-round pick in the 2015 draft by the...
Illinois Statesaturdaytradition.com

Report: Three Illinois football players no longer with team

Only a few days after Illinois secured its first win of the Bret Bielema era, it’s being reported that multiple players have officially left the team. Illini Inquirer is reporting that tight ends Cooper Davis and Brandon Hohenstein and defensive tackle Quinton McCoy are no longer with the program. None of the the three are listed on the current Illinois roster.

Comments / 0

Community Policy