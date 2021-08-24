Badgers roster breakdown: Starting QB Graham Mertz facing high expectations after roller-coaster season

The No. 4 Ohio State Buckeyes are ready to open the 2021 season this week with a trip to Minnesota for the first time since 2014. The Buckeyes are 4-time defending Big Ten champions and have been in the College Football Playoff each of the last two seasons. But with new leadership - including a new quarterback this year - Ohio State has a lot to prove if they want to be back in that same position come December.