Smoke forecast for Tuesday, Aug. 24

By YubaNet
YubaNet
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAccording to the forecast, smoke in the Foothills will diminish throughout the day. No relief for the Tahoe Basin, smoke from the Caldor Fire continues to render air quality hazardous. This is an experimental smoke forecast model and may not be available at all times. It is also NOT an...

