Smoke forecast for Tuesday, Aug. 24

The Northern Sierra Air Quality Management District (District) and the Public Health Departments of Nevada, Plumas and Sierra Counties are extending a joint Air Quality Health Advisory due to the prolonged and widespread smoke from numerous wildfires, including the Dixie Fire, the Caldor Fire and others in Northern California. While some areas of the District are experiencing good air quality, other areas that are closer and downwind of the fires continue to experience unhealthy to hazardous air quality, which could persist as long as these wildfires are active. Smoke density and location will vary greatly, depending on fire behavior and weather conditions, with smoke settling in low areas at night.
