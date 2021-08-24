Robbery ; Conspiracy to Commit Robbery ; Theft ; Conspiracy to Commit Theft ; RSP ; Conspiracy to Commit RSP
Waller, Daman Alexander - Robbery ; Conspiracy to Commit Robbery ; Theft ; Conspiracy to Commit Theft ; RSP ; Conspiracy to... On Saturday, 7/17/2021, Daman Alexander Waller was with another suspect, Mark C. Robinson, when they entered a restaurant and stole credit cards from a female patron's purse and fled the business. During the course of the investigation, West Chester Police identified Daman Alexander Waller as one...www.crimewatchpa.com
