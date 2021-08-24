Looking Back: Times Virginian News Archives
The Coble Dairy Products Co. announced that the company was beginning immediately to buy Grade A milk, in addition to “cooler milk” and “manufacture milk.” Grade A milk will be picked up along regular Coble milk routes and brought to the receiving plant here in Appomattox County. Price paid for Grade A milk will be $6.25 per 100 pounds for four percent. Coble Dairy is a North Carolina concern and sells milk under North Carolina inspection.www.timesvirginian.com
