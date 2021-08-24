Robinson, Mark C - Robbery ; Conspiracy to Commit Robbery ; Theft ; Conspiracy to Commit Theft ; RSP ; Conspiracy to Commit RSP
On Saturday, 7/17/2021, Mark C. Robinson was with another suspect, Daman Alexander Waller, when they entered a restaurant and stole credit cards from a female patron's purse and fled the business. During the course of the investigation, West Chester Police identified Mark C. Robinson as one of the actors involved in the robbery. A warrant has been filed at District Court 15-1-01 for Robbery, Theft, RSP and Conspiracy. Anyone with information on Robinson's whereabouts is asked to contact West Chester Police Detective Unit at 610-436-1337.chester.crimewatchpa.com
