Jordan McNair’s death opened his father’s eyes, hurt his heart and tested his faith
OWINGS MILLS, Md. – On the bucolic campus of McDonough School, winding roads take you past pristine lawns, exquisite mini-mansions, fleets of school buses and gorgeous brick school buildings before you get to its athletic complex, which is itself as well-manicured as a governor’s lawn. The pre-K-12 private school has a few famous alums strewn across the globe, but on this excruciatingly hot weekend in June, one graduate in particular is being remembered in spirit.theundefeated.com
