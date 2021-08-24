Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Celebrities

Wolfgang Van Halen: ‘I’m Not F—in’ Playing ‘Panama’ for You Guys’

By Matthew Wilkening
Posted by 
94.9 WMMQ
94.9 WMMQ
 8 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Wolfgang Van Halen is once again pushing back against fans asking him to perform his dad's music, this time telling an online fan that he's "not fuckin' playing 'Panama' for you guys." Van Halen, whose new band Mammoth WVH are spending the summer opening for Guns N' Roses as well...

wmmq.com

Comments / 0

94.9 WMMQ

94.9 WMMQ

Lansing, MI
3K+
Followers
4K+
Post
802K+
Views
ABOUT

94.9 WMMQ plays the best classic rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Lansing, Michigan. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Wolfgang Van Halen
Person
Eddie Van Halen
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Panama#Wvh#Guns N Roses
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Related
Musicthebrag.com

Dokken’s George Lynch says people think Eddie Van Halen was not a nice person

Former Dokken guitarist George Lynch has opened up about the late Eddie Van Halen, revealing that “a lot of people thought he wasn’t that nice of a person.”. During an appearance on Appetite for Distortion (via Ultimate Guitar), Lynch was asked about his reaction to the death of Van Halen in October last year.
Musicthebrag.com

Wolfgang Van Halen blasts “rude” fans who say he should replace late father Eddie in Van Halen

Wolfgang Van Halen has blasted rumours he’s set to replace his late father Eddie in Van Halen, following the rock legend’s death in October. In a new interview with Terry Boyd’s World, Wolfgang straight-up dismissed the rumour that had long been circulating on fan forums that he would take on guitar as part of a new assembly of Van Halen, saying: “I think it’s rude of people to assume that.
MusicPosted by
Outsider.com

Guns ‘N Roses Defend Eddie Van Halen’s Son on Social Media as He Fires Back at Critics

On Monday, legendary rock band Guns N’ Roses came to the defense of their opening act, Wolfgang Van Halen, as he fired back at critics on social media. Wolf is the son of guitar virtuoso Eddie Van Halen who passed away in October 2020 from throat cancer. Wolf is a musician himself as he recently released his own debut solo album. He obviously has the pedigree and even became the bassist for his father’s famous band as a teenager.
CelebritiesantiMUSIC

Van Halen's 'Live Without A Net' Anniversary Marked By Hagar and Anthony

Sammy Hagar and Michael Anthony celebrated the 35th anniversary of Van Halen's "Live Without A Net" with a special post on their Van Hagar / Other Half Facebook page. The longtime bandmates and good friends launched the special Facebook page to share posts, photos and video celebrating the Van Hagar era of the band.
MusicPosted by
Outsider.com

Wolf Van Halen Unleashes on Fans Who Want Him to Play His Late Father’s Music

Some wounds are still healing for Wolf Van Halen. The musician recently unleashed on fans when they asked him to play music by his late famous father, Eddie Van Halen. The situation escalated when Wolf Van Halen responded to a fan who stated on Facebook, “Wolfie, I like your stuff. I just think the time to honor Dad is now. You’ve already shown you can stand on your own!”
Musicvhnd.com

Fact Or Myth? Eddie Van Halen Painted His Bumblebee Guitar

The 1979 Bumblebee guitar is among Eddie Van Halen’s most recognizable instruments. Many stories have been told of its origin over the years, which has helped to foster its iconic status. But it’s also led to some misconceptions and myths. Just how much of what you’ve read about Eddie’s guitars is fact and how much is myth?
CelebritiesPosted by
Outsider.com

Eddie Van Halen’s Son Wolf Van Halen is ‘Singin’ in Angeles’ in Gritty New Snap

Wolf Van Halen has definitely been working on his music career and is showing off what he’s been doing at concerts in a new snap. Obviously, Wolf Van Halen is the son of late Van Halen guitarist and group co-founder Eddie Van Halen. Wolf has been out on the concert road with his band, Mammoth WVH. Take a look at what he shared with his Instagram followers on Saturday.
MusicBLABBERMOUTH.NET

STONE SOUR Guitarist JOSH RAND: 'EDDIE VAN HALEN Was More Of An Influence On Me As A Keyboard Player'

In a recent interview with Guitarguitar, STONE SOUR's Josh Rand was asked if legendary VAN HALEN guitarist Eddie Van Halen was an influence on his playing. He said: "Well, here's the thing: not on guitar. Eddie Van Halen was more of an influence on me as a keyboard player, okay? [Laughs] Don't get me wrong: I'm sure everyone who reads this is gonna say, 'What the fuck is he talking about?' Eddie Van Halen, as a guitar player, is obviously on Mount Rushmore, hands down. Not only for technique — as an innovator, everything. I hold him at a high standard. But for me, he influenced guys that influenced me. That's really what it comes down to. It's like [Jimi] Hendrix. I love Jimi and I have massive respect [for him]. He's influenced everyone who's come after him on guitar for rock, but it doesn't necessarily mean he's my top choice in who I enjoy listening to. That's in no way meant as disrespectful."
MusicBLABBERMOUTH.NET

GEORGE LYNCH Says EDDIE VAN HALEN Was An 'Incredibly Shy' And 'Super-Sensitive Guy'

During an appearance on the "Appetite For Destortion" podcast, legendary guitarist George Lynch was asked about the impact Eddie Van Halen's death had on him. He responded (as transcribed by BLABBERMOUTH.NET): "That hit me personally very hard, and every guitar player I know, pretty much, kind of felt the same way. As we get older, obviously, we're seeing people go away and pass. And that's just normal, of course. And we're seeing a lot of that. And so that's pretty profound. But, I mean, fucking David Bowie and George Michael and all these people — Prince — these giants… Tom Petty. It's, like, 'What?' All at once it seemed like. But Eddie was on another level, because, obviously, we're a little closer as far as what we do, and we kind of came up in the same place at the same time and had some connections and all that, so that's why it was more profound, I think. And I learned a lot from him, and I based a lot of my style on him. Even though we were compatriots in a way, he was way beyond me, so I lifted a lot of stuff from him and got inspired by him, as we all did. He's a Southern California guy, and we were like kind of neighbors and played the same clubs and played on the same stages together and hung out. [DOKKEN] did [the 1988] 'Monsters Of Rock' [tour with VAN HALEN, SCORPIONS, METALLICA and KINGDOM COME]… So, yeah, that was a pretty tough one. It hits close to home, too, I think, for us when our friends start disappearing, because it's a lonelier place after that."
MusicPosted by
Fox News

Eddie Van Halen’s son Wolfgang says rocker’s death ‘still doesn’t feel real’: ‘I’m doing my best’

Eddie Van Halen’s only son is still coping with the loss of his beloved father. On Thursday, Wolfgang Van Halen opened up to his Instagram followers about grieving the rock legend. The 30-year-old shared a series of father-son photos where the two share a laugh in the recording studio. In one shot, the iconic guitarist is seen leaning over to give his son a kiss on the cheek.
Entertainmentvhnd.com

Van Halen: The Life. The Music. The Joy.

The coveted Van Halen special issue by LIFE is now available at Van Halen Store!. Beautifully printed and informative, this “bookazine” is high quality – more like a book than a magazine. Well-written and loaded with amazing color photos – many rare or never-before-seen. This LIFE special issue is 96 pages of pure Van Halen (no ads, or any non-VH content) and will be enjoyed for years to come. Makes a perfect addition to your VH collection.
MusicPosted by
The Whale 99.1 FM

How Kool and the Gang Won Over Skeptical Van Halen Fans

Robert "Kool" Bell knows some people thought he and the rest of Kool & the Gang were nuts to sign on as the opener for Van Halen's 2012 tour. Van Halen fans may be willing to celebrate good times with David Lee Roth, Eddie Van Halen, Alex Van Halen and Wolfgang Van Halen, they reckoned, but to get down on it with a veteran R&B group?

Comments / 0

Community Policy