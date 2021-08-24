RGCS Debate with Chiara Cordelli and Richard Garnett

Professor of World Constitutions and Director of Constitutional Studies, University of Texas at Austin. Richard Albert is the William Stamps Farish Professor in Law, Professor of Government, and Director of Constitutional Studies at the University of Texas at Austin. Born and raised in Canada, he has published over twenty books, including Constitutional Amendments: Making, Breaking, and Changing Constitutions (Oxford University Press 2019). He is the Founding Director of the International Forum on the Future of Constitutionalism. He teaches courses in constitutional law, researches and writes about making and amending constitutions, and convenes international conferences in public law. His publications have been translated into Bahasa, Chinese, French, Hungarian, Portuguese, Russian and Spanish. He holds law and political science degrees from Yale, Oxford and Harvard, and served as a law clerk to the Chief Justice of Canada.
