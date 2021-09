A press release from City of Lakewood. Storm drainage is complete from Nyanza to Veterans Drive. Water main has been installed and is in the process of being tested prior to being put into service. Water services will be connected following completion of the testing of the line. The street lighting and future art lighting conduit systems will be finished from Nyanza to Veterans immediately following the connection of the water services. Once complete, all of the underground utility work for the first phase will be complete.