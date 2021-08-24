Kim Min Jae Steals the Drama in the First Teaser for KBS Rom-com Dali and the Cocky Prince Opposite Park Kyu Young
I found the first official poster for upcoming KBS romance drama Dali and the Cocky Prince (Dal Ri and Gamjatang) bizarrely terrible but thankfully the first teaser swung things back to the positive side albeit in a very one-sided way. Male lead Kim Min Jae is ON FIRE, he totally stole the 30 second teaser with his animated exuberance, and conversely female lead Park Kyu Young just came across as woefully miscast. It's the same initial impression I got of Kim Go Eun in character for her upcoming drama Yumi's Cells, the two actresses have the cool, sleek, competent young man vibe down pat and having them play cutesy, timid, or here rich and with bad flashy fashion taste just doesn't jibe well off the bat. Certainly as the drama gets into the swing of things the awkward first impression can smooth out, and it will help a lot if her hairstyle is changed like ASAP. Those wispies want me to pull her hair out argh sorry it's triggering my OCD.
