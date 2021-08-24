Cancel
Britt Baker Would Love to See AJ Lee in AEW, Talks Potential Mixed Tag Match

By Jeremy Thomas
411mania.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBritt Baker is a big fan of AJ Lee and says she would love to see her join AEW, even teasing a potential mixed tag team match. Baker and Leva Bates appeared at Planet Comicon on Saturday and talked about the idea of Lee, who is CM Punk’s wife, possibly coming into the company. You can see highlights below:

CM Punk made his return to pro wrestling during AEW Rampage: The First Dance, and the internet was broken after that. It was impossible to log onto Twitter without hearing about the Second City Savior. AJ Lee, CM Punk’s wife, also trended during that time as fans pined for her return to the squared circle as well. That hasn’t happened yet, but Lee certainly noticed that her husband broke the internet while he was at it.

