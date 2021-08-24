Cancel
Saint Joseph, MO

Diesel price update: Prices for every station in Saint Joseph

St Joseph Bulletin
 8 days ago
(SAINT JOSEPH, MO) Your choice of gas station could be costing you as much as $0.27 if you’re buying diesel in Saint Joseph, according to a recent price survey.

The title of cheapest station in the Saint Joseph area went to Murphy USA at 3018 S Belt Hwy, according to a Tuesday survey by GasBuddy. Diesel was listed there at just $2.82 per gallon. The most expensive station in the city was $3.09, at Love's Travel Stop at 4601 S Leonard Rd, the survey found:

The average price across the greater Saint Joseph area was $2.92, according to data collected by gas price app GasBuddy.

Here’s how the other surveyed stations compare:

Murphy USA

3018 S Belt Hwy, St Joseph
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.68
$2.88
$3.23
$2.82

Trex Mart

211 Roseport Rd, Elwood
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.75
$2.95
$3.30
$2.84

Bucky's

4215 S. Highway 169, St. Joseph
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.75
$--
$--
$2.88

City Star

2123 Frederick Ave, St Joseph
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.75
$--
$--
$2.89

Sinclair

1525 Saint Joseph Ave, St Joseph
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$--
$--
$--
$2.89

Casey's

2332 S 22Nd St, Saint Joseph
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.71
$--
$--
$2.89

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 06:00 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.

