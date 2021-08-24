Cancel
Pittsburgh, PA

Diesel lookout: Survey shows some Pittsburgh stations charging $0.50 extra

Pittsburgh Dispatch
 8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0uWq6W_0bbK0DK300

(PITTSBURGH, PA) Your choice of gas station could be costing you as much as $0.50 if you’re buying diesel in Pittsburgh, according to a recent price survey.

The survey looked at prices across the greater Pittsburgh area, and found that the cheapest gallon of diesel as of Tuesday was $3.29, at GetGo at 4924 Baum Blvd. By comparison, the most expensive was $3.79, listed at Marathon at 293 Chartiers Ave.

Region-wide, the average price of diesel was $3.55, according to the survey, which was conducted by internet gas price app GasBuddy.

Here’s how the other surveyed stations compare:

GetGo

4924 Baum Blvd, Bloomfield
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.35
$3.65
$3.95
$3.29

Speedway

4420 Browns Hill Rd, Squirrel Hill
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.35
$3.49
$3.79
$3.29

GetGo

1599 S Braddock Ave, Edgewood
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.35
$3.65
$3.95
$3.29

Marathon

3998 Steubenville Pike, Robinson
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.29
$3.59
$3.89
$3.49

American Natural

73 E Carson St, Southside
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.29
$3.49
$3.75
$3.55

Sunoco

310 Cedar Ave, Northside
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.35
$3.75
$4.10
$3.55

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 05:34 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.

Comments / 0

 

Pittsburgh Dispatch

Pittsburgh Dispatch

Pittsburgh, PA
ABOUT

With Pittsburgh Dispatch, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We're talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you're looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we've got you covered.

