Diesel lookout: Survey shows some Pittsburgh stations charging $0.50 extra
(PITTSBURGH, PA) Your choice of gas station could be costing you as much as $0.50 if you’re buying diesel in Pittsburgh, according to a recent price survey.
The survey looked at prices across the greater Pittsburgh area, and found that the cheapest gallon of diesel as of Tuesday was $3.29, at GetGo at 4924 Baum Blvd. By comparison, the most expensive was $3.79, listed at Marathon at 293 Chartiers Ave.
Region-wide, the average price of diesel was $3.55, according to the survey, which was conducted by internet gas price app GasBuddy.
Here’s how the other surveyed stations compare:
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.35
$3.65
$3.95
$3.29
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.35
$3.49
$3.79
$3.29
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.35
$3.65
$3.95
$3.29
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.29
$3.59
$3.89
$3.49
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.29
$3.49
$3.75
$3.55
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.35
$3.75
$4.10
$3.55
Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 05:34 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.
