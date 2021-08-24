Diesel lookout: Survey shows some Pittsburgh stations charging $0.50 extra

(PITTSBURGH, PA) Your choice of gas station could be costing you as much as $0.50 if you’re buying diesel in Pittsburgh, according to a recent price survey.

The survey looked at prices across the greater Pittsburgh area, and found that the cheapest gallon of diesel as of Tuesday was $3.29, at GetGo at 4924 Baum Blvd. By comparison, the most expensive was $3.79, listed at Marathon at 293 Chartiers Ave.

Region-wide, the average price of diesel was $3.55, according to the survey, which was conducted by internet gas price app GasBuddy.

Here’s how the other surveyed stations compare:

GetGo 4924 Baum Blvd, Bloomfield

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.35 $ 3.65 $ 3.95 $ 3.29

Speedway 4420 Browns Hill Rd, Squirrel Hill

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.35 $ 3.49 $ 3.79 $ 3.29

GetGo 1599 S Braddock Ave, Edgewood

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.35 $ 3.65 $ 3.95 $ 3.29

Marathon 3998 Steubenville Pike, Robinson

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.29 $ 3.59 $ 3.89 $ 3.49

American Natural 73 E Carson St, Southside

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.29 $ 3.49 $ 3.75 $ 3.55

Sunoco 310 Cedar Ave, Northside

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.35 $ 3.75 $ 4.10 $ 3.55

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 05:34 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.