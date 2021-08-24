Serving the Underserved
What started as a way to provide affordable medical care to Denver’s refugee population has grown into a home away from home for those who are far away from home. Mango House, founded by University of Colorado School of Medicine alumnus P.J. Parmar, MD, ’08, houses a medical clinic, a dental clinic, and a pharmacy, but it also is home to an international grocery store, a Nepalese boutique, and an array of six refugee-run food stalls offering authentic cuisine from Syria, Ethiopia, Sudan, Nepal, Burma, and more.news.cuanschutz.edu
