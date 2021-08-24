Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Mount Vernon, IL

Mt Vernon diesel prices: $0.36/gallon savings at Mt Vernon's cheapest station

Posted by 
Mt Vernon Voice
Mt Vernon Voice
 8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2OppYk_0bbK0BYb00

(MT VERNON, IL) You could be saving up to $0.36 per gallon on diesel in Mt Vernon, according to a recent price survey.

The title of cheapest station in the Mt Vernon area went to Circle K at 1710 S 10Th St, according to a Tuesday survey by GasBuddy. Diesel was listed there at just $3.13 per gallon. The most expensive station in the city was $3.49, at Kroger at 4225 Broadway St, the survey found:

Region-wide, the average price of diesel was $3.29, according to the survey, which was conducted by internet gas price app GasBuddy.

Here’s how the other stations in the survey stacked up:

Circle K

1710 S 10Th St, Mount Vernon
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.12
$3.43
$3.83
$3.13

Huck's

1801 S 10Th St, Mount Vernon
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.13
$3.43
$3.73
$3.14

Mach 1

1409 S 42Nd St, Mount Vernon
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.16
$3.46
$3.76
$3.14

Casey's

617 Salem Rd, Mount Vernon
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.16
$3.46
$3.66
$3.25

Casey's

1400 Salem Rd, Mount Vernon
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.16
$--
$--
$3.25

Casey's

921 S 42Nd St, Mount Vernon
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.16
$--
$--
$3.25

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 04:43 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Mt Vernon Voice

Mt Vernon Voice

Mt Vernon, IL
46
Followers
185
Post
296
Views
ABOUT

With Mt Vernon Voice, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Mount Vernon, IL
Local
Illinois Traffic
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gas Prices#Broadway#Circle K#Kroger
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
NewsBreak
Gas Price
Related
Trafficpncguam.com

Price of regular gas rises to $4.77 a gallon

Fuel prices have increased with regular gas rising to $4.77 per gallon. Mobil, as of Tues, Aug. 3, has its regular unleaded gas priced at $4.77 a gallon. The three fuel companies on island usually mirror each other’s prices and when one company increases its price, the others follow. This...
TrafficPosted by
103.7 THE LOON

Gas Prices Stable As Demand Goes Down

UNDATED -- Gas prices in Minnesota went up .6 cents per gallon last week averaging $3.02 a gallon. GasBuddy's daily survey of nearly 2,900 stations in the state is 3.2 cents per gallon higher than a month ago and is 95.3 cents per gallon higher than a year ago. The...
TrafficCitizen Tribune

Gas prices fall 0.9 cents across state

Tennessee gas prices have fallen 0.9 cents per gallon in the past week, averaging $2.85/g today, according to GasBuddy’s daily survey of 3,821 stations in Tennessee. Gas prices in Tennessee are unchanged versus a month ago and stand 99.9 cents per gallon higher than a year ago. According to GasBuddy...
Baltimore, MDPosted by
The Baltimorean

Save up to $0.36 per gallon - survey shows cheapest gas station in Baltimore

(BALTIMORE, MD) Depending on where you fill up in Baltimore, you could be saving up to $0.36 per gallon on gas. Marathon at 3205 Washington Blvd was the cheapest station in the area, according to a survey by GasBuddy, with regular listed at $2.83 per gallon Wednesday. By comparison, the most expensive gallon was at BP at 4101 Pennington Ave, where a gallon of regular was selling for $3.19.
TrafficWCAX

Gas prices rise in 3 northern New England states

PORTLAND, Maine (AP) - Gas prices have risen in all three northern New England states over the past week. GasBuddy’s daily survey of 1,228 gas stations in Maine found that prices rose about a penny to $3.11 per gallon on Monday. Prices in Vermont went up about 2 cents to...
TrafficClearfield Progress

Experts hopeful to see gas prices decline by October

Pennsylvania gas prices have risen 1.1 cents per gallon in the past week, averaging $3.27/g on Monday, according to GasBuddy’s daily survey of 5,269 stations in Pennsylvania. Gas prices in Pennsylvania are 5.3 cents per gallon higher than a month ago and stand 83.8 cents per gallon higher than a...
TrafficCuster County Chief

Weekly gas price update

Nebraska gas prices have risen 1.7 cents per gallon in the past week, averaging $3.00/g today, according to GasBuddy's daily survey of 1,150 stations in Nebraska. Gas prices in Nebraska are 7.3 cents per gallon higher than a month ago and stand 90.7 cents per gallon higher than a year ago.
TrafficPosted by
MotorBiscuit

Both Car Prices and Gas Prices Are Rising, and Fast

Many factors go into the decision of which vehicle to buy. One of the most important of those is fuel economy. Other factors may include performance, comfort, and aesthetics, among other things. When choosing a vehicle to buy, it’s important to stay up with current trends affecting overall vehicle cost. Recent trends are showing that both car and gas prices are rising fast.
Trafficchautauquatoday.com

Pump prices continue to climb as demand increases

Batavia - $3.21 (up two cents since last week) Buffalo - $3.15 (no change since last week) Ithaca - $3.20 (no change since last week) Rochester - $3.20 (up one cent since last week) Rome - $3.26 (up one cent since last week) Syracuse - $3.19 (up one cent since...
IndustryPosted by
Fortune

Lumber price falls to $399—down from $1,515 this spring

Subscribe to Fortune Daily to get essential business stories straight to your inbox each morning. On Friday, the price of framing lumber fell to $399 per thousand board feet, according to data provided to Fortune by Fastmarkets Random Lengths, an industry trade publication. That marks the 11th consecutive week that the price of lumber is down.
Trafficcbtnews.com

Gas prices up around 15 cents since May – why that matters in auto retail

If you’ve noticed your dealership’s fuel costs have been a little higher so far this summer, you’re not alone. According to the American Automobile Association (AAA), gas prices have been climbing over the past three months, and it’s possible the cost of fuel will be driven up even more. In May, AAA reports that the […]
Industryabc23.com

Lumber Prices Slowly Declining

Josh Ritchie, manager of Lezzer Lumber in DuBois, said the pandemic has played a huge role on his business. “The biggest thing that’s impacted us is by sure is lead times. Things that used to take 1-2 weeks to come in are now 1-3 months depending upon what we are ordering,” he said.
Buying CarsDayton Daily News

Consider leasing when new car prices soar

New and used car prices remain high as a global semiconductor chip shortage, combined with increased consumer demand, has caused a shortage of vehicles on dealer lots. The situation is expected to last many months, making it hard on people who are in need of a car today. “If you...
TrafficCitrus County Chronicle

Gas prices expected to continue downward trend

Oil and gasoline futures prices plummeted on demand concerns, as the end of summer driving season approaches. According to the American Automobile Association (AAA), Florida gas prices are down 3 cents from a week ago and are about to slip even lower, unless futures prices can recover from sharp declines last week.
Buying Carsgmauthority.com

Chevy Trailblazer Discount Cuts Price By $500 In August 2021

Chevy Trailblazer discount offers during August 2021 are rather conservative compared to recent incentives for the crossover, and include a $500 cash allowance. Chevy is also offering a competitive, ultra-low mileage nationwide lease offers to all qualified lessees, and eligible current lessees receive the added incentive of a reduction in the amount due at signing.
BusinessSlate

Used Car Prices Have Finally Run Out of Gas

Surging used car and truck prices have been Exhibit A for the bizarre supply-chain snarls that have caused inflation to shoot up this year as the economy has begun shaking off the effects of the coronavirus crisis. The rapidly rising cost of shopping for a certified, pre-owned Ford or Honda accounted for a whopping one-third of the steep overall increase in the Consumer Price Index during the spring and early summer. Overall, the inflation numbers—the likes of which haven’t been seen in decades—have become something of a political liability for the Biden administration while putting pressure on the Federal Reserve to start tightening its approach to monetary policy.
Energy Industrysouthcarolinapublicradio.org

Turning Methane Into Commercial Natural Gas

One of the most powerful and dangerous greenhouse gasses is methane. Capturing methane from landfills has become commonplace over the past decade but our next guest’s company has equipment that is extracting it from vegetable waste ponds outside a cannery in our state and converting it into natural gas and then injecting it into interstate pipelines for use by commercial customers.

Comments / 0

Community Policy