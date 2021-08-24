Mt Vernon diesel prices: $0.36/gallon savings at Mt Vernon's cheapest station

(MT VERNON, IL) You could be saving up to $0.36 per gallon on diesel in Mt Vernon, according to a recent price survey.

The title of cheapest station in the Mt Vernon area went to Circle K at 1710 S 10Th St, according to a Tuesday survey by GasBuddy. Diesel was listed there at just $3.13 per gallon. The most expensive station in the city was $3.49, at Kroger at 4225 Broadway St, the survey found:

Region-wide, the average price of diesel was $3.29, according to the survey, which was conducted by internet gas price app GasBuddy.

Here’s how the other stations in the survey stacked up:

Circle K 1710 S 10Th St, Mount Vernon

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.12 $ 3.43 $ 3.83 $ 3.13

Huck's 1801 S 10Th St, Mount Vernon

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.13 $ 3.43 $ 3.73 $ 3.14

Mach 1 1409 S 42Nd St, Mount Vernon

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.16 $ 3.46 $ 3.76 $ 3.14

Casey's 617 Salem Rd, Mount Vernon

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.16 $ 3.46 $ 3.66 $ 3.25

Casey's 1400 Salem Rd, Mount Vernon

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.16 $ -- $ -- $ 3.25

Casey's 921 S 42Nd St, Mount Vernon

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.16 $ -- $ -- $ 3.25

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 04:43 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.