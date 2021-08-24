Mt Vernon diesel prices: $0.36/gallon savings at Mt Vernon's cheapest station
(MT VERNON, IL) You could be saving up to $0.36 per gallon on diesel in Mt Vernon, according to a recent price survey.
The title of cheapest station in the Mt Vernon area went to Circle K at 1710 S 10Th St, according to a Tuesday survey by GasBuddy. Diesel was listed there at just $3.13 per gallon. The most expensive station in the city was $3.49, at Kroger at 4225 Broadway St, the survey found:
Region-wide, the average price of diesel was $3.29, according to the survey, which was conducted by internet gas price app GasBuddy.
Here’s how the other stations in the survey stacked up:
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.12
$3.43
$3.83
$3.13
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.13
$3.43
$3.73
$3.14
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.16
$3.46
$3.76
$3.14
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.16
$3.46
$3.66
$3.25
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.16
$--
$--
$3.25
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.16
$--
$--
$3.25
Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 04:43 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.
