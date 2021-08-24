Cancel
Animals

CU Anschutz Animal Care Program Earns International Re-accreditation

By Staff
cuanschutz.edu
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAchieving accreditation means that CU Anschutz goes above and beyond the minimum regulatory requirements and sets the highest standards for animal care and use. The animal care and use program at the University of Colorado Anschutz Medical Campus recently earned continued full re-accreditation and numerous commendations from the Association for Assessment and Accreditation of Laboratory Care International (AAALAC).

news.cuanschutz.edu

