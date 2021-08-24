CU Anschutz Animal Care Program Earns International Re-accreditation

The Delta variant has proven to be one of the most difficult hurdles faced during the COVID-19 pandemic. The highly contagious strain has spread quickly among the unvaccinated and has also shown that it can still infect some people who've received both of their shots. Now, a new study published in the journal The Lancet Infectious Diseases has shed some new light on the variant, including certain common symptoms for vaccinated people to be aware of that could be signs you've actually caught Delta.