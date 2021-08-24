Survey of Mount Shasta diesel prices shows cheapest station saves $0.06
(MOUNT SHASTA, CA) Your choice of gas station could be costing you as much as $0.06 if you’re buying diesel in Mount Shasta, according to a recent price survey.
The title of cheapest station in the Mount Shasta area went to Chevron at 300 W Lake St, according to a Tuesday survey by GasBuddy. Diesel was listed there at just $4.39 per gallon. The most expensive station in the city was $4.45, at Chevron at 300 W Lake St, the survey found:
Region-wide, the average price of diesel was $4.42, according to the survey, which was conducted by internet gas price app GasBuddy.
Here’s how the other surveyed stations compare:
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|cash
cash$4.53
$4.68
$4.83
$4.39
|card
card$4.59
$4.74
$4.89
$4.45
Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 04:56 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.
