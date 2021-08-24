Cancel
Yreka, CA

Yreka diesel price check reveals $0.52 savings at cheapest station

Yreka Times
 8 days ago
(YREKA, CA) Diesel users love the power the fuel offers, with high compression ratios driving some of the highest-torque machines on the road - but no one is fond of diesel prices.
According to a recent price survey, drivers could be saving up to $0.52 depending on where in Yreka they fuel up.

The survey, which looked at prices across the Yreka area on Tuesday, found that Fuel 24/7 Inc at 5334 Easy Sthad the cheapest advertised diesel, at just $4.17 per gallon. By comparison, the most expensive station in the area was Chevron at 200 S Main St, which listed a per-gallon price of $4.69

Region-wide, the average price of diesel was $4.42, according to the survey, which was conducted by internet gas price app GasBuddy.

Here’s how the other stations in the survey stacked up:

Fuel 24/7 Inc

5334 Easy St, Yreka
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$4.29
$4.49
$4.59
$4.17

Shell

250 E Webb St, Montague
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$4.29
$4.49
$4.59
$4.39

Chevron

200 S Main St, Yreka
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$4.79
$--
$--
$4.69

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 04:56 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.

With Yreka Times, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

