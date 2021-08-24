Yreka diesel price check reveals $0.52 savings at cheapest station
(YREKA, CA) Diesel users love the power the fuel offers, with high compression ratios driving some of the highest-torque machines on the road - but no one is fond of diesel prices.
According to a recent price survey, drivers could be saving up to $0.52 depending on where in Yreka they fuel up.
The survey, which looked at prices across the Yreka area on Tuesday, found that Fuel 24/7 Inc at 5334 Easy Sthad the cheapest advertised diesel, at just $4.17 per gallon. By comparison, the most expensive station in the area was Chevron at 200 S Main St, which listed a per-gallon price of $4.69
Region-wide, the average price of diesel was $4.42, according to the survey, which was conducted by internet gas price app GasBuddy.
Here’s how the other stations in the survey stacked up:
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$4.29
$4.49
$4.59
$4.17
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$4.29
$4.49
$4.59
$4.39
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$4.79
$--
$--
$4.69
Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 04:56 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.
Comments / 0