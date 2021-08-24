Cancel
Jackson, AL

Jackson diesel prices: $0.00/gallon savings at Jackson's cheapest station

 8 days ago
(JACKSON, AL) The price of diesel varies by as much as $0.00 in the greater Jackson area, according to a recent price survey.

The title of cheapest station in the Jackson area went to Purple Cow at 3701 N College Ave, according to a Tuesday survey by GasBuddy. Diesel was listed there at just $3.09 per gallon. The most expensive station in the city was $3.09, at Purple Cow at 3701 N College Ave, the survey found:

The average price across the greater Jackson area was $3.09, according to data collected by gas price app GasBuddy.

Here’s how the other stations in the survey stacked up:

Purple Cow

3701 N College Ave, Jackson
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.97
$3.39
$3.74
$3.09

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 05:48 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.

Jackson, AL
