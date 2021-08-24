Survey pinpoints Mountain Grove's cheapest diesel

(MOUNTAIN GROVE, MO) Savings of as much as $0.02 per gallon on diesel were available in the Mountain Grove area, depending on which station drivers choose, according to a recent price survey.

The title of cheapest station in the Mountain Grove area went to Murphy USA at 2106 N Main St, according to a Tuesday survey by GasBuddy. Diesel was listed there at just $2.96 per gallon. The most expensive station in the city was $2.98, at Casey's at 208 S Main St, the survey found:

Region-wide, the average price of diesel was $2.97, according to the survey, which was conducted by internet gas price app GasBuddy.

Here’s how the other surveyed stations compare:

Murphy USA 2106 N Main St, Mountain Grove

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.66 $ 3.11 $ -- $ 2.96

Casey's 208 S Main St, Mountain Grove

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.74 $ -- $ -- $ 2.98

Casey's 806 N Main St, Mountain Grove

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.74 $ -- $ -- $ 2.98

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 04:44 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.