Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Mountain Grove, MO

Survey pinpoints Mountain Grove's cheapest diesel

Posted by 
Mountain Grove News Alert
Mountain Grove News Alert
 8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1wSbz8_0bbJzkBj00

(MOUNTAIN GROVE, MO) Savings of as much as $0.02 per gallon on diesel were available in the Mountain Grove area, depending on which station drivers choose, according to a recent price survey.

The title of cheapest station in the Mountain Grove area went to Murphy USA at 2106 N Main St, according to a Tuesday survey by GasBuddy. Diesel was listed there at just $2.96 per gallon. The most expensive station in the city was $2.98, at Casey's at 208 S Main St, the survey found:

Region-wide, the average price of diesel was $2.97, according to the survey, which was conducted by internet gas price app GasBuddy.

Here’s how the other surveyed stations compare:

Murphy USA

2106 N Main St, Mountain Grove
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.66
$3.11
$--
$2.96

Casey's

208 S Main St, Mountain Grove
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.74
$--
$--
$2.98

Casey's

806 N Main St, Mountain Grove
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.74
$--
$--
$2.98

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 04:44 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.

Comments / 0

Mountain Grove News Alert

Mountain Grove News Alert

Mountain Grove, MO
41
Followers
169
Post
2K+
Views
ABOUT

With Mountain Grove News Alert, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Mountain Grove, MO
Local
Missouri Traffic
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gas Prices#Murphy Usa#Mo Rrb Savings#Murphy Usa
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
NewsBreak
Gas Price
Related
West Plains, MOozarkradionews.com

New Southern Bank Branch in West Plains

West Plains, MO – On Thursday August 19th, the West Plains Chamber of Commerce held a ribbon cutting at the new Southern Bank Branch at 1599 Porter Wagoner BLVD in West Plains. The Porter Wagoner branch will offer walk-in and drive-thru personal banking services. Southern Bank founded in 1887 operates...

Comments / 0

Community Policy