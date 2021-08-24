Cancel
Philadelphia, MS

Price check: Diesel prices around Philadelphia

Philadelphia Dispatch
 8 days ago
(PHILADELPHIA, MS) Diesel users love the power the fuel offers, with high compression ratios driving some of the highest-torque machines on the road - but no one is fond of diesel prices.
According to a recent price survey, drivers could be saving up to $0.04 depending on where in Philadelphia they fuel up.

The survey, which looked at prices across the Philadelphia area on Tuesday, found that Shell at 294 W Beacon Sthad the cheapest advertised diesel, at just $2.95 per gallon. By comparison, the most expensive station in the area was Northside Shortstop at 12070 Pecan Ave, which listed a per-gallon price of $2.99

Region-wide, the average price of diesel was $2.96, according to the survey, which was conducted by internet gas price app GasBuddy.

Here’s how the other stations in the survey stacked up:

Shell

294 W Beacon St, Philadelphia
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.79
$--
$--
$2.95

Shell

Pecan Ave, Philadelphia
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.79
$--
$--
$2.95

Philadelphia Superette

1006 Holland , Philadelphia
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.75
$--
$--
$2.95

Shell

850 E Main St, Philadelphia
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.79
$--
$--
$2.95

Bobby's Country Store

11110 Ms-16 E, Philadelphia
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.79
$--
$--
$2.95

Northside Shortstop

12070 Pecan Ave, Philadelphia
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.89
$3.09
$3.29
$2.99

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 05:50 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.

Comments / 0

Philadelphia, MS
