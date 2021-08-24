Price check: Diesel prices around Philadelphia

(PHILADELPHIA, MS) Diesel users love the power the fuel offers, with high compression ratios driving some of the highest-torque machines on the road - but no one is fond of diesel prices.

According to a recent price survey, drivers could be saving up to $0.04 depending on where in Philadelphia they fuel up.

The survey, which looked at prices across the Philadelphia area on Tuesday, found that Shell at 294 W Beacon Sthad the cheapest advertised diesel, at just $2.95 per gallon. By comparison, the most expensive station in the area was Northside Shortstop at 12070 Pecan Ave, which listed a per-gallon price of $2.99

Region-wide, the average price of diesel was $2.96, according to the survey, which was conducted by internet gas price app GasBuddy.

Here’s how the other stations in the survey stacked up:

Shell 294 W Beacon St, Philadelphia

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.79 $ -- $ -- $ 2.95

Shell Pecan Ave, Philadelphia

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.79 $ -- $ -- $ 2.95

Philadelphia Superette 1006 Holland , Philadelphia

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.75 $ -- $ -- $ 2.95

Shell 850 E Main St, Philadelphia

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.79 $ -- $ -- $ 2.95

Bobby's Country Store 11110 Ms-16 E, Philadelphia

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.79 $ -- $ -- $ 2.95

Northside Shortstop 12070 Pecan Ave, Philadelphia

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.89 $ 3.09 $ 3.29 $ 2.99

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 05:50 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.