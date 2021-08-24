Cancel
New York City, NY

Diesel price update: Survey pinpoints New York's cheapest

New York Bulletin
New York Bulletin
 8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2bfdO8_0bbJzgep00

(NEW YORK, NY) Savings of as much as $1.20 per gallon on diesel were available in the New York area, depending on which station drivers choose, according to a recent price survey.

The survey, which looked at prices across the New York area on Tuesday, found that Conoco at 176 Mcguiness Blvdhad the cheapest advertised diesel, at just $2.99 per gallon. By comparison, the most expensive station in the area was BP at 28 Caton Avenue, which listed a per-gallon price of $4.19

The average price across the greater New York area was $3.41, according to data collected by gas price app GasBuddy.

Here’s how the other surveyed stations compare:

Conoco

176 Mcguiness Blvd, Brooklyn
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$3.01
$3.13
$3.29
$2.99
card
card$3.11
$3.23
$3.39
$3.24

Sonomax

278 Greenpoint Ave, Brooklyn
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$--
$3.11
$3.27
$2.99
card
card$3.19
$3.31
$3.47
$3.24

PURE ENERGY

1127 Flushing Ave, Brooklyn
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$3.07
$3.69
$3.79
$2.99
card
card$3.17
$3.79
$3.89
$2.99

Broadway Diesel & Gas

156 Broadway Jersey City Nj, Jersey City
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$2.93
$3.05
$3.19
$3.12
card
card$3.03
$3.15
$--
$3.22

Shell

3080 John F Kennedy Blvd, Jersey City
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$3.07
$3.57
$3.67
$3.15
card
card$3.17
$3.67
$3.77
$3.15

Fuel 4

445 Nj-3 E, Secaucus
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$3.03
$3.29
$3.39
$3.15
card
card$3.11
$3.37
$3.47
$3.15

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 05:31 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.

