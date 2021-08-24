Diesel price update: Survey pinpoints New York's cheapest

(NEW YORK, NY) Savings of as much as $1.20 per gallon on diesel were available in the New York area, depending on which station drivers choose, according to a recent price survey.

The survey, which looked at prices across the New York area on Tuesday, found that Conoco at 176 Mcguiness Blvdhad the cheapest advertised diesel, at just $2.99 per gallon. By comparison, the most expensive station in the area was BP at 28 Caton Avenue, which listed a per-gallon price of $4.19

The average price across the greater New York area was $3.41, according to data collected by gas price app GasBuddy.

Here’s how the other surveyed stations compare:

Conoco 176 Mcguiness Blvd, Brooklyn

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 3.01 $ 3.13 $ 3.29 $ 2.99 card card $ 3.11 $ 3.23 $ 3.39 $ 3.24

Sonomax 278 Greenpoint Ave, Brooklyn

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ -- $ 3.11 $ 3.27 $ 2.99 card card $ 3.19 $ 3.31 $ 3.47 $ 3.24

PURE ENERGY 1127 Flushing Ave, Brooklyn

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 3.07 $ 3.69 $ 3.79 $ 2.99 card card $ 3.17 $ 3.79 $ 3.89 $ 2.99

Broadway Diesel & Gas 156 Broadway Jersey City Nj, Jersey City

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 2.93 $ 3.05 $ 3.19 $ 3.12 card card $ 3.03 $ 3.15 $ -- $ 3.22

Shell 3080 John F Kennedy Blvd, Jersey City

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 3.07 $ 3.57 $ 3.67 $ 3.15 card card $ 3.17 $ 3.67 $ 3.77 $ 3.15

Fuel 4 445 Nj-3 E, Secaucus

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 3.03 $ 3.29 $ 3.39 $ 3.15 card card $ 3.11 $ 3.37 $ 3.47 $ 3.15

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 05:31 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.