Diesel price update: Survey pinpoints New York's cheapest
(NEW YORK, NY) Savings of as much as $1.20 per gallon on diesel were available in the New York area, depending on which station drivers choose, according to a recent price survey.
The survey, which looked at prices across the New York area on Tuesday, found that Conoco at 176 Mcguiness Blvdhad the cheapest advertised diesel, at just $2.99 per gallon. By comparison, the most expensive station in the area was BP at 28 Caton Avenue, which listed a per-gallon price of $4.19
The average price across the greater New York area was $3.41, according to data collected by gas price app GasBuddy.
Here’s how the other surveyed stations compare:
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|cash
cash$3.01
$3.13
$3.29
$2.99
|card
card$3.11
$3.23
$3.39
$3.24
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|cash
cash$--
$3.11
$3.27
$2.99
|card
card$3.19
$3.31
$3.47
$3.24
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|cash
cash$3.07
$3.69
$3.79
$2.99
|card
card$3.17
$3.79
$3.89
$2.99
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|cash
cash$2.93
$3.05
$3.19
$3.12
|card
card$3.03
$3.15
$--
$3.22
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|cash
cash$3.07
$3.57
$3.67
$3.15
|card
card$3.17
$3.67
$3.77
$3.15
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|cash
cash$3.03
$3.29
$3.39
$3.15
|card
card$3.11
$3.37
$3.47
$3.15
Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 05:31 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.
