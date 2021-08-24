East Grand Forks diesel prices: Comparison shows where to save $0.16 per gallon
(EAST GRAND FORKS, MN) You could be saving up to $0.16 per gallon on diesel in East Grand Forks, according to a recent price survey.
The title of cheapest station in the East Grand Forks area went to Holiday at 1010 Central Ave Ne, according to a Tuesday survey by GasBuddy. Diesel was listed there at just $3.19 per gallon. The most expensive station in the city was $3.35, at Flying J at 4401 32Nd Ave S, the survey found:
Region-wide, the average price of diesel was $3.24, according to the survey, which was conducted by internet gas price app GasBuddy.
Here’s how the other stations in the survey stacked up:
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.99
$--
$3.19
$3.19
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.97
$--
$3.47
$3.19
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.99
$--
$3.54
$3.19
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.05
$--
$--
$3.19
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.03
$3.35
$3.48
$3.19
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.97
$3.27
$3.44
$3.19
Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 05:58 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.
