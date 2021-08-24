East Grand Forks diesel prices: Comparison shows where to save $0.16 per gallon

(EAST GRAND FORKS, MN) You could be saving up to $0.16 per gallon on diesel in East Grand Forks, according to a recent price survey.

The title of cheapest station in the East Grand Forks area went to Holiday at 1010 Central Ave Ne, according to a Tuesday survey by GasBuddy. Diesel was listed there at just $3.19 per gallon. The most expensive station in the city was $3.35, at Flying J at 4401 32Nd Ave S, the survey found:

Region-wide, the average price of diesel was $3.24, according to the survey, which was conducted by internet gas price app GasBuddy.

Here’s how the other stations in the survey stacked up:

Holiday 1010 Central Ave Ne, East Grand Forks

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.99 $ -- $ 3.19 $ 3.19

M & H 520 5Th Ave N, Grand Forks

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.97 $ -- $ 3.47 $ 3.19

Casey's 1300 Ralph Engelstad Arena Dr, Grand Forks

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.99 $ -- $ 3.54 $ 3.19

Simonson 1202 32Nd Ave S , Grand Forks

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.05 $ -- $ -- $ 3.19

Holiday 2250 S Columbia Rd, Grand Forks

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.03 $ 3.35 $ 3.48 $ 3.19

Holiday 4005 S Washington St, Grand Forks

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.97 $ 3.27 $ 3.44 $ 3.19

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 05:58 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.