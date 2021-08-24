Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Big Bear Lake, CA

Diesel survey: Big Bear Lake's cheapest station

Posted by 
Big Bear Bulletin
Big Bear Bulletin
 8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2jHubc_0bbJzWmR00

(BIG BEAR LAKE, CA) Diesel users love the power the fuel offers, with high compression ratios driving some of the highest-torque machines on the road - but no one is fond of diesel prices.
According to a recent price survey, drivers could be saving up to $0.10 depending on where in Big Bear Lake they fuel up.

The title of cheapest station in the Big Bear Lake area went to Valero at 40829 Big Bear Blvd, according to a Tuesday survey by GasBuddy. Diesel was listed there at just $4.19 per gallon. The most expensive station in the city was $4.29, at 76 at 41339 Big Bear Blvd, the survey found:

Region-wide, the average price of diesel was $4.24, according to the survey, which was conducted by internet gas price app GasBuddy.

Here’s how the other surveyed stations compare:

Valero

40829 Big Bear Blvd, Big Bear Lake
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$4.19
$4.39
$4.59
$4.19

76

41339 Big Bear Blvd, Big Bear Lake
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$--
$--
$--
$4.29

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 04:55 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Big Bear Bulletin

Big Bear Bulletin

Big Bear, CA
22
Followers
169
Post
1K+
Views
ABOUT

With Big Bear Bulletin, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
California Industry
Big Bear, CA
Business
Big Bear, CA
Traffic
City
Big Bear, CA
Big Bear Lake, CA
Business
Local
California Business
City
Big Bear Lake, CA
Local
California Traffic
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gas Prices
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Energy Industry
NewsBreak
Traffic
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Gas Price
Related
TrafficClearfield Progress

Experts hopeful to see gas prices decline by October

Pennsylvania gas prices have risen 1.1 cents per gallon in the past week, averaging $3.27/g on Monday, according to GasBuddy’s daily survey of 5,269 stations in Pennsylvania. Gas prices in Pennsylvania are 5.3 cents per gallon higher than a month ago and stand 83.8 cents per gallon higher than a...
TrafficCleanTechnica

Gas Will Win Until Charging Stations Have Giant Signs

If I were a weary interstate traveler with a quarter tank of gas looking to make a quick fuel stop and stretch my legs before making a last push into the night, a quick glance at the familiar landscape above would tell me a lot. That glance would tell me where I could get a taco or a pizza or a sandwich or a coffee, it would give me options to fuel up, too — BP, Exxon, Mobil, Shell, Sunoco — there’s even a Texaco and a Citgo if you look closely. Those signs are 50 feet high at least, and feature powerful brands with billions of marketing dollars behind them. They light up at night, too, ensuring that they’ll be seen by thousands of drivers, day or night, 24/7. Now, look at the sign again and ask yourself: where are the charging stations?
TrafficCitizen Tribune

Gas prices fall 0.9 cents across state

Tennessee gas prices have fallen 0.9 cents per gallon in the past week, averaging $2.85/g today, according to GasBuddy’s daily survey of 3,821 stations in Tennessee. Gas prices in Tennessee are unchanged versus a month ago and stand 99.9 cents per gallon higher than a year ago. According to GasBuddy...
TrafficPosted by
MotorBiscuit

Both Car Prices and Gas Prices Are Rising, and Fast

Many factors go into the decision of which vehicle to buy. One of the most important of those is fuel economy. Other factors may include performance, comfort, and aesthetics, among other things. When choosing a vehicle to buy, it’s important to stay up with current trends affecting overall vehicle cost. Recent trends are showing that both car and gas prices are rising fast.
TrafficCitrus County Chronicle

Gas prices expected to continue downward trend

Oil and gasoline futures prices plummeted on demand concerns, as the end of summer driving season approaches. According to the American Automobile Association (AAA), Florida gas prices are down 3 cents from a week ago and are about to slip even lower, unless futures prices can recover from sharp declines last week.
Trafficmarcellusdrilling.com

Understanding Natural Gas Storage – Mundane but Crucial

There are a number of factors that influence the availability and price of natural gas. Without a doubt, the #1 factor in gas prices is the weather. Another factor not often discussed is storage. Natural gas is stored mainly in large underground caverns during the “summer” months (called “injection season,” April through October). Natgas is later withdrawn for use during the “winter” months (“heating” or “withdrawal” season, November through March). RBN Energy takes a look at this often overlooked aspect of the industry, educating us on the current status of gas storage across the country.
Trafficagfax.com

Fuel Report: Diesel Prices Slightly Lower

The U.S. average diesel fuel price decreased nearly 1 cent, remaining virtually unchanged at $3.36 per gallon on August 16, 93 cents higher than a year ago. The Rocky Mountain price decreased nearly 2 cents to $3.66 per gallon, the East Coast and Midwest prices each decreased more than 1 cent to $3.32 per gallon and $3.26 per gallon, respectively, and the Gulf Coast price decreased 1 cent to $3.07 per gallon. The West Coast price increased 2 cents to $4.03 per gallon.
Industryabc23.com

Lumber Prices Slowly Declining

Josh Ritchie, manager of Lezzer Lumber in DuBois, said the pandemic has played a huge role on his business. “The biggest thing that’s impacted us is by sure is lead times. Things that used to take 1-2 weeks to come in are now 1-3 months depending upon what we are ordering,” he said.
TrafficPosted by
MotorBiscuit

Are Gas Prices Affected by the COVID-19 Delta Variant?

If you’re always aware of your car’s gas mileage and check prices whenever you drive past a gas station or freak out after pulling up to the pump, you’re not alone. Nowadays, you can never know what to expect when it comes to gas prices, which can make you uneasy. But authorities aren’t to blame every time you see a price hike.

Comments / 0

Community Policy