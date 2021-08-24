Price checks register La Follette diesel price, cheapest station

(LA FOLLETTE, TN) You could be saving up to $0.15 per gallon on diesel in La Follette, according to a recent price survey.

The title of cheapest station in the La Follette area went to Murphy Express at 2135 Jacksboro Pike, according to a Tuesday survey by GasBuddy. Diesel was listed there at just $2.94 per gallon. The most expensive station in the city was $3.09, at Shell at 219 W Central Ave, the survey found:

The average price across the greater La Follette area was $3.03, according to data collected by gas price app GasBuddy.

Here’s how the other stations in the survey stacked up:

Murphy Express 2135 Jacksboro Pike, La Follette

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.75 $ 3.00 $ 3.25 $ 2.94

Marathon 2449 Jacksboro Pike 1, La Follette

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.79 $ 3.09 $ 3.29 $ 2.99

Weigel's 2403 Jacksboro Pk, La Follette

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.79 $ 3.04 $ 3.29 $ 3.05

Phillips 66 1620 E Central Ave, La Follette

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.76 $ 3.21 $ 3.71 $ 3.07

Shell 219 W Central Ave, La Follette

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.89 $ 3.04 $ -- $ 3.09

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 05:49 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.