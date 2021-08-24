Price checks register La Follette diesel price, cheapest station
(LA FOLLETTE, TN) You could be saving up to $0.15 per gallon on diesel in La Follette, according to a recent price survey.
The title of cheapest station in the La Follette area went to Murphy Express at 2135 Jacksboro Pike, according to a Tuesday survey by GasBuddy. Diesel was listed there at just $2.94 per gallon. The most expensive station in the city was $3.09, at Shell at 219 W Central Ave, the survey found:
The average price across the greater La Follette area was $3.03, according to data collected by gas price app GasBuddy.
Here’s how the other stations in the survey stacked up:
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.75
$3.00
$3.25
$2.94
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.79
$3.09
$3.29
$2.99
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.79
$3.04
$3.29
$3.05
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.76
$3.21
$3.71
$3.07
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.89
$3.04
$--
$3.09
Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 05:49 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.
